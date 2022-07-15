NPP Women Organizers rift: The party appointed me, not Kate Gyamfua – Deputy debunks

Politics of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

An aspiring National Women’s Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, has described as a falsehood some claims made by her superior, Madam Kate Gyamfua.



According to Madam Sawudatu, her position as the incumbent Deputy National Women’s Organizer has nothing to do with Madam Kate Gyamfua who claimed to have played a role in the former’s appointment.



It would be recalled that during an interview with Kwamina Sam Biney on Angel FM’s Anↄpa Bↄfoↄ morning show last Thursday, the National Women’s Organizer of the NPP stated that she worked on the subordinate position for her deputy when she showed interest in it.



“When I was choosing her [Hajia Sawudatu], most of the kingpins in the party were not in support of it but I persisted because I went to campaign with her since she has said she wanted to be a deputy once more so I should recommend her, and I did,” Madam Gyamfua claimed.



However, Madam Sawudatu who is currently contending her superior for the same position debunked the claim, saying, “she [Madam Gyamfua] did not recommend me for the Deputy Women Organizer position. She did not even mention my name there. Instead, she mentioned the name of another person.”



According to the Deputy National Women’s Organizer, the party appointed her into the position for the north because of her good work which would not boast about because of the seeming tension rising between herself and her boss.



She also said she was delegated by the party to share things within the northern region, saying “the party has always provided us with the supplies we need”.



Madam Sawudatu said she wants to continue the good works she has done and she is willing to help the party break the eight and regain the seats they have lost.



“After my thank-you tour, I will train the women in the party so that we can collaborate to create a better future for the party” she added.