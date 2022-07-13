NPP UK wishes all NPP aspiring candidates the best of luck

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Kwaku Asamoah Bimpeh

As the NPP Party gets closer to electing its national officers, we would like to wish all aspirants the best of luck for the elections.



We hope the best candidates win in their respective positions and we look forward to working with all after the elections.



To delegates, we wish you best of luck with your travels to and from the venue for the elections, we hope you follow the rules set out for the elections to avoid disappointments at the last minute.



As we know Election Day always throws up surprises, it’s our hope that all surprises and issues are dealt with amicably on the day, to ensure a successful election worthy of emulation.



Once again, best of luck to all aspirants and delegates.



God bless Ghana



God bless NPP