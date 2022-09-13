NPP UK celebrates 30 years anniversary of the party in London

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: Kwaku Asamoah Bimpeh, Contributor

The premier Branch of the New Patriotic Party in the United Kingdom commemorated its 30th Anniversary on Sunday, August 28 at the La Royale Banquetting Suites in London.



In attendance were party faithful from Ghana and abroad. Special mention of His Excellency Papa Owusu Ankomah, Hon. Ampratwum Sarpong, MP for Mampong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and former Chairman of NPP UK.



Hon. Emmanuel Adumoah-Bossman, Deputy Chief of Staff, The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah Frimpong, National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, our founding members, NPP UK former Branch Chairmen, Mr. Atta Krufi, Mr. Michael Ansah, Dr. Adjei Barwuah, Mr. Kwaku Nkansah Paa Nii, our former Branch Secretary, Mr. Matthew Kyeremeh.



Also, in attendance were some Ghanaian traditional Czar namely Nana Sompahene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, Nana Badu Kaakyire l, and the council of elders of the party.



Other distinguished state officials included Hon. Asenso Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Hon. Patrick Boamah, MP for Okaikwei Central, Hon. Stephen Amoah MP Nhyiaeso, Hon. Joyce Dei, former MP for Bosome Freho, Hon Veronica Alele Hemming, MCE for Bole Bamboi,

Mr. Awuah Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Dr. SK Frimpong, Technical Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Sam Ellis Director of Personnel, Office of the President, Chairman Alex Daddey, the G-P1 group, H E Edward Boateng, and Hon. Ray Ankrah Dep CEO of COCOBOD.



In the speech delivered by the Chairman of the Premier Branch Mr. Kingsley Adumattah (Wofa K), he thanked the founding fathers for their oblations in ensuring democracy in Ghana. He was also very thankful to members for their drudgery over the years. Chairman Wofa K hearten members to continue to support the party in its quest to break eight.



All other speakers particularly the General Secretary of the party Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) were thankful to the good people of Ghana for voting for the NPP. JFK emphasised the need for members to learn to forgive each other, remain united and work together to break the eight.



The 30th Anniversary was well attended with members gorgeously dressed in their dinner wear to grace the occasion. The night was joyous as members of the NPP were full of pomp and pageantry.