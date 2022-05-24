NPP UK branch elects new executives

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: NPP UK

The United Kingdom branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held executive elections to choose new leaders to steer its affairs for the next four years.



The elections, which were held on Sunday, 22 May, 2022, had Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa K) elected as Chairman.



Other elected executives are;



Alex Mensah (1st Vice Chairman)

Ibrahim Abdul- Mumuni (2nd Vice Chairman)



Otuo Acheampong (Branch Secretary)

Charles Asmah (Treasurer)

Patricia Achiaa Boakye (Daakyehemaa)- (Women Organiser),

Richmond Kwame Boateng (Branch Organiser),

Ike Prince Asante (Youth Organiser) and,

Issah Ayumah (Nasara Coordinator)



The UK branch of the party is made up of London and all members from various chapters which are semi-autonomous in their decision-making and resource mobilization.



All the chapters held their elections peacefully before the general branch elections.



The new chairman, Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, takes over from Derrick Kwaku Nkansah, whose tenure has expired.



The leadership of the party said it was hopeful that the new leaders will help the mother party in Ghana as well as the government to achieve all of its election 2020 promises, and to break the 8.