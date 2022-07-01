NPP UK appoints executives for the next 4 years

Diasporia News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Kwaku Bimpeh, Contributor

On Sunday 26th June 2022, the Chairman of NPP UK Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong on behalf of the Branch Executive Committee presented the appointed executives of NPP UK to the Branch General Meeting, in line with Party expectations.



The appointed executives presented and accepted by the members are:



1. Edmund Sekyere-Director of Research and Elections



2. Kwaku Bimpeh-Director of Communications



3. Abena Mensah –Financial Secretary



4. Muazu Abdul-Mu-Umin- Deputy Nasara Coordinator



5. Kingsley Acheampong-Deputy Organiser



6. Felix Hamilton-Deputy Secretary



7. Habiba Abdulai-Deputy Women’s Organiser



8. Marlene Boateng- Deputy Treasurer



9. Kingsley Ahenkora-Deputy Youth Organiser



Congratulations to all the appointees and best wishes in their new role.



…signed…

NPP UK Communications Directorate