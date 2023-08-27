NPP Super Delegates Conference: Punish perpetrators of violence to deter others – Security expert to Police

Politics of Sunday, 27 August 2023

A Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, has called on the Ghana Police Service to ensure that individuals who were involved in violent acts during the New Patriotic Party’s super delegates conference are dealt with ruthlessly to deter others.



According to him, the spate of violence during elections in Ghana has become rife therefore he’s urging state security institutions to bring perpetrators to book to avoid similar incidents occurring in subsequent elections.



“Critically watching a viral video of an aspirant claiming his polling agent was chased out of the polling station to run to her room in the North-East regional polling center of the party, coupled with another viral video showcasing violence among its members in the just-ended governing party's presidential election in the full glare of state security presents without any arrest is really a cause to worry as a country so long as 2024 general election is a concern.



“State institutions, in this case the Ghana Police Service are given the authority by the 1992 constitution to ensure peace by arresting anyone who engages in any form of election violence. In view of this it will be a greater disservice to the state should the police not effect any arrest and further prosecute perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others especially ahead of 2024 general election,” portions of the statement read.



He added that the onus lies on the Ghana Police Service to safeguard the peace and security of the nation through the implementation of the Protect, Deter, and Prevent (PDP) strategy to enhance their security measures.



“Ghana's peaceful election in 2024 will strongly depend on how state security apparatus, most especially the Ghana Police Service adopt and implement the PDP security strategy, that is Protect, Deter and Prevent any attacks and intimidation from any of the parties,” part of the statement read.



Read the full statement below



For immediate release



26th August, 2023



NPP SUPER DELEGATES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: STATE SECURITY MUST STAMP ITS AUTHORITY TO ARREST PERPETRATORS IN ELECTION VIOLENCE TO DETER OTHERS AHEAD OF 2024 GENERAL ELECTION ~ Security Policy Expert



The record must take into account the modus operandi of the governing party's member's approach to gaining power through attacks, intimidating and deterring its own members in their own internal presidential election to enable the institution to adopt a key strategy to avoid or curb incidents of this nature should it occur before, during and after 2024 general election.



My caution to Ghana Police was centered on a security principle which states "A tactical framework that has been implemented successfully in a particular scenario or event can be implemented again in a similar scenario or event with similar Ghana's peaceful election in 2024 will strongly depend on how state security apparatus, most especially the Ghana Police Service adopt and implement the PDP security strategy, that is Protect, Deter and Prevent any attacks and intimidation from any of the parties dynamics.



Sign



Anthony Acquaye, (MA in Security, KAIPTC)

Security Policy Expert at Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy.

0556783703



