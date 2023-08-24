NPP Special Delegates conference: 17 delegates to take part in Bono East

Regional News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

About 17 members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) in the Bono East Region are expected to cast their votes in the party's upcoming super delegate congress scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023.



This number constitutes all the seventeen regional(17) executives of the party, all the eleven(11) constituency executives in the region, the three (3) NPP Members of Parliament, the regional minister, one(1) founding member of the party from the region and one(1) Patron.



In The Bono East Region, the elections, according to the Bono East regional secretary of the NPP, David Boakye, will take place at the Kokroko Social Center in Techiman.



He told this reporter in an interview that adequate measures have been put in place by the national presidential elections committee of the party to ensure free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections.



"These don't need any huge preparations. Our venue is set. We are voting at Kokroko social center which is a social center within a bigger enclave, i.e. the Nana Yaw Kramo community center in Techiman, Bamere. What is happening is that we(the regional executives) do not have any extra measures. We are just going to follow the instructions as put out by the National Elections Committee, because if we decide to do regional... it will differ



"All these measures that the National Presidential Elections committee has put out, they have sat with the aspirants themselves, and they have agreed on all those measures. So we don't want to introduce any interface that they are not aware of", he said.