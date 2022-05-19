NPP Regional elections: Jeff Addo files to contest Eastern Regional chairmanship position

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Eastern Regional Chairman Hopeful, Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo, has filed his nomination forms to contest the regional chairmanship position.



The forms were filed by himself and some party members at Eastern Regional Party’s office.



Mr Jeff Konadu Addo is the current Eastern Regional Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeking the mandate of delegates to occupy the regional chairmanship position.



Addressing the media after submission of his nomination forms at the regional party office in Koforidua, he was hopeful that delegates in the region will give him the mandate to lead the party to break the eight.



He, however, called on party members to unite during and after the elections.