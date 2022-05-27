NPP Regional Elections: Ashanti regional elections committee changes date, venue, after aspirants called for review

Regional News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The Ashanti regional elections committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made some changes with regard to the date and venue for the upcoming regional executive elections after some aspirants called for some changes and reviews.



The date for the election which was initially scheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, has been changed to Saturday, May 28, 2022. The venue, according to the committee, has been moved to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium from the Regional Coordinating Council which was earlier suggested.



Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister and Chairman of the committee said the committee took this current decision after some aspirants had called for a change of venue, and the date and requested other reviews.



He said, the committee in its quest to make sure the election does not end in darkness, has pleaded with the Electoral Commission to provide four polling stations during the day. Because of this, each contestant is now allowed to present ten(10) persons as polling agents. He said, whilst eight of them work during the election, two of them will be on stand-by.



Responding to album issues, he said the committee has received a complete list of only 44 out of the 47 constituencies and is yet to get the final album from national executives of the party. He however expressed hope of receiving the rest, except for the Mampong Constituency which has a court injunction.



Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah also revealed that the national sports authority has strictly warned the committee not to allow any posters into the stadium which will be strictly adhered to.



Talking about media accreditation, the Chairman said media houses that want to take live coverage will be allowed after the right process, but, however, warned each media house to be circumspect in their reportage.



The regional minister finally assured firm security, indicating that anyone who misbehaves is seriously going to face the full rigours of the law.