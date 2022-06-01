NPP Regional Elections: Ambassador Boateng calls for unity

Politics of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has since its inception, demonstrated great resolve and commitment to ensuring succession, stability and above all unity in the conduct of our intra-party polls.



The Ashanti Regional Chapter of our Party, like many other regional chapters, went to the polls over the weekend to elect leaders to serve and help achieve our target of ‘breaking the 8.’



It is on the back of this that I would like to congratulate all aspirants, especially those who contested for the Chairmanship, for the effort they all put in, ensuring this election took place.



I would like to congratulate Chairman Wontumi, for yet again, securing victory to lead the Party and its machinery in the Ashanti Region, this time, to ‘break the 8.’ As I have already said to Chairman Wontumi, the task ahead of us is not a ‘stand-alone’ project.



We need all hands on deck to deliver victory to the NPP and the Ashanti Region has always been critical to the fortunes of the Party as evidenced by the results of the 2020 general elections. We must not relent in our efforts to unite and push harder together.



I call on all who contested various positions in the region, to come together and work towards that common purpose of ‘breaking the 8.’ We are one people and our collective interests and efforts will surely carry us on the back of the elephant to victory.



If there is any Party that can continue to deliver to Ghanaians, good governance and development, it is the NPP and our work in the Ashanti Region must help bring this victory home.



The work has just started and I hope and pray that we carry on with the momentum till the last vote is counted on the 7th of December, 2024 and the NPP is declared VICTOR!



I thank you.