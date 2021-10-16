NPP Primaries: ‘We won’t allow any aspirant to contest unopposed’ – NPP serial callers

Politics of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh/

Some serial callers in the Ashanti Region have threatened not to permit any aspirant to contest unopposed in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the region.



Reacting to a statement purportedly made by the Ashanti Regional 1st vice-chairman of the party, Mr Kwabena Nsenkyire during a meeting with some constituency and regional executives in a viral video, the concerned NPP serial callers said they are very much alive and would ensure that no candidate is made to contest unopposed.



“Our experiences as a party regarding unopposed candidates in 2008 and 2020 has taught us a great lesson and it will not be entertained at any level. In fact, it partly accounted for the drop of our seats in Parliament from 169 to 137 seats. Leadership should therefore desist from such unguided thoughts as the base will not entertain it in the upcoming internal primaries,” the statement read in part.



The statement signed by Eric Wiafe Akenteng, leader of the group continued “while we are convinced that the content of the video was unwarranted and is self-seeking on the part of Mr. Senkyeri, we contend that it was also needless to drag the Vice President into such an unguided political controversy.”



Below is the full statement:



DISREGARD CLAIMS OF UNOPPOSED CANDIDATURE BY FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN, MR. KWABENA SENKYIRE, OF THE NPP BRANCH IN ASHANTI REGION.



By Concerned NPP Callers in Ashanti Region



We have, with much displeasure, taken notice of a viral video wherein the First Vice Chairman of NPP in Ashanti Region, Mr. Kwabena Senkyeri, makes claims to the effect that party officers from the constituency, regional and national will be made to go into the upcoming elections without a contest once they support H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah.



Secondly, he is heard making unfounded claims that suggest they are doing these to promote the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



It is these two issues that have caught our attention and we want to set the record straight.



While we are convinced that the content of the video was unwarranted and is self-seeking on the part of Mr. Senkyeri, we contend that it was also needless to drag the Vice President into such an unguided political controversy. We note the following:



His action is in clear violation of the recent code of conduct for party faithfuls that was presented by the party in respect of the conduct of the presidential primaries. His utterances were unbefitting of a First Vice Chairman of the Party and the leadership of the Party at the Regional and National levels must take judicial notice and act accordingly to prevent others from joining the band wagon.



It must be stated that Mr. Kwabena Senkyeri acted on his own and his comments do not reflect the opinions of the Vice President. In fact, H.E. Dr. Bawumia, as we know him, is highly democratic and believes in free, fair , transparent and competitive elections.



As a result, any utterances that run counter to these should be ignored. If H.E. Dr. Bawumia decides to contest in any elections, he will subject himself to what is democratically accepted and embraced by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition and that is free, fair, transparent and competitive elections.



Our experiences as a party regarding unopposed candidates in 2008 and 2020 has taught us a great lesson and it will not be entertained at any level. In fact, it partly accounted for the drop of our seats in Parliament from 169 to 137 seats. Leadership should therefore desist from such unguided thoughts as the base will not entertain it in the upcoming internal primaries. If you have truly worked and served well, we are sure that delegates will reward you with another term of service. And there is nothing to be afraid of.



We want to use this opportunity to plead with party faithfuls, especially delegates, to vote out any party officers who try to champion an idea of unopposed candidature. Competition brings out the best in our leaders. If you are competent and have served well, you shouldn’t be afraid to subject yourself to delegates’ scrutiny.



In conclusion, we want to send a strict warning to anyone who is contemplating an unopposed election in the Ashanti Region or beyond that it will not work.



If you’ve created liabilities in your service to the party and the region, go and account for it. Contest is a must.



Thank you.



…signed…



Eric Wiafe Akenteng (Kwame NPP)



Seth Kwadwo Boateng (Seth Daaban)



Adiza Dagomba