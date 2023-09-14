NPP Primaries: We'll get more than 70% if the election is free and fair – Ken Agyapong’s team

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Ken Agyapong, has said that they are confident that their candidate would win the November 4 primaries by a landslide.



According to the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong Campaign Team in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer William Kusi, Ken would get more than 70% of the votes if the election is free and fair, asaaseradio.com reports.



He added that the fact that their candidate picked the number one spot for both the Special Delegate Conference and the main primaries is an indication that he is going to win massively.



“He [Kennedy Agyapong] picked the first position for the second time. It speaks volumes about the fact that he is the chosen one. What I see in simple terms is acceptance and approval. What I see is that he is the people’s choice, and nothing will change that



“And so, the party should allow the process to go on smoothly and democratically because obviously if the party conducts a fair election, he will have more than 70 per cent. The signal is that the other candidates should just support his candidature,” he is quoted to have said.



Ken Agyapong took the number one spot after the balloting by the elections committee of the NPP for the November 4 primaries on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia drew the number two spot. The former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addia-Nimoh secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.



