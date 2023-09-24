NPP Primaries: We can’t risk Ghana’s destiny in the hands of speech makers – Lawyer William Kusi

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Head of the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer William Kusi has asked delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to vote for people who are only good at delivering speeches.



According to him, governance is a practical thing that must be able to transform the country as well as the lives of the citizenry and not about giving speeches.



He argued that the capacity of an individual does not only lie in his or her ability to read speeches and give lectures at events but his or her ability to put his knowledge into practice to benefit his people.



“We have tapes of what the other side is saying, they have no message but we have a message. We have a reason why we should be elected, we have built factories but the other side has not” Lawyer William Kusi said this in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“All they have been saying is that they are presidential materials because they can give speeches, but who told you? What they do in academics has nothing to do with the realities on the ground. The fact that you have a Ph.D. doesn’t mean you can manage the country. Wisdom does not lie in books”, Lawyer Kusi disclosed.



He also indicated that Ken Agyapong has a message for Ghanaians the reason he should be voted for but the other candidate has no message.



He therefore urged delegates to vote for the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) in the November 4 election because he is the only one to change the destiny of the country.



