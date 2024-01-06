NPP Primaries: Vetting has been very smooth – Nimako

Politics of Saturday, 6 January 2024

The Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has described the ongoing vetting of parliamentary aspirants in constituencies nationwide with incumbent parliamentarians by the party as largely successful.



The vetting, which is expected to end on Friday, January 5, began on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.



The vetting is ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries set for January 7, 2024.



In an exclusive interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Nimako, when asked to describe the vetting process so far, said, “It has been very smooth; not too many issues have come up.”



He added, “We are looking at constituencies numbering 134, you know, we have 137 constituencies where we have sitting members of Parliament but three of them are not participating.”



Touching on reports of attacks on properties at the party’s Bimbilla office following the disqualification of Alhaji Razak, Nimako said the culprits will be made to face the law in accordance with the party’s rules.



“Those who have attacked the party’s office will have to face the law, prospective candidates must know how to seek redress for their concerns,” he said.



“The gentleman in question will have to go through other engagements with the party to ascertain the full development, and as we speak the responsibility lies with the vetting committee to furnish the party with the details,” Nimako added.



Generally, 23 applicants in the ongoing process went unopposed.



