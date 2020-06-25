Politics of Thursday, 25 June 2020

NPP Primaries: Stop jubilating and get to work – Aspiring Manhyia North MP

Winners of the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary polls have been urged to stop jubilating and rather start campaigning ahead of the 2020 general election.



The newly elected NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Manhyia North Constituency, Akwasi Konadu, who defeated the incumbent, Collins Owusu Amankwa, has stressed that the real battle is just around the corner so members of the party should remain focused.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, he stated that the NPP needed to stay focused and face the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections with a strong and united front to help retain political power and also sustain the its transformational leadership.



According to him, the whole NPP emerged as winners in the recently organized party parliamentary elections; therefore, he does not see any need for some of the party people to jubilate exceedingly, reiterating that the real battle is just five months away.



Akwasi Konadu, who is widely described by his party members as a strategic and an unassuming politician, stated that he would start jubilating after the Manhyia North seat had been retained and President Akufo-Addo had been given another term to develop the country.



“Not only do we need to retain both the Presidency and the parliamentary seat, but we also have to win with a historic margin,” he emphasized, adding that “the job has just begun, and we will not rest until it has been completed. The party needs a united front to easily retain political power.”



In this regard, he admonished all his party members, with emphasis on the Manhyia North Constituency, to put Saturday’s victory behind and rather start spreading the good works of President Akufo-Addo to maximize the party’s votes on December 7.



Akwasi Konadu, who has continually peached about peace and unity, said he would reach out to Collins Owusu Amankwa very soon so that, in the supreme interest and the betterment of the NPP, they work together to help win an avalanche of votes for President Akufo-Addo.





