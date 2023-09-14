NPP Primaries: No matter the inducement, delegates will use their conscience – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer position, has urged party delegates to vote based on their convictions and principles rather than being swayed by financial inducements or intimidation.



Speaking at a gathering of reporters after the September 13, 2023 balloting for the November 4 vote, he emphasized his belief that the delegates would choose him as the flagbearer because of his unwavering commitment to their cause.



"My expectation is to win because I am a grassroots man, I have been fighting for the ordinary people ever since, so I know for sure that no matter the amount of money they are going to offer or the intimidation they may employ, the delegates will use their conscience to vote for the candidate who genuinely understands their plight."



He asserted that the delegates are not solely focused on the present but rather considering the future of the party and the nation as a whole. He expressed confidence in their ability to make the right choice.



"They don't think of today but they think of tomorrow. So, I have confidence in the delegates that no matter the amount they are given, they have the wisdom to choose the best candidate.



"The man who actually understands the plights of the polling stations executives and the ordinary people in this country. So, I have confidence that come November 4th, despite any intimidations or whatever, the delegates are going to speak.”



The Presidential Elections Committee held an interactive session with the four contestants vying for the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The outcome of the session was the agreement on the modalities and procedures that will govern the upcoming election.



Under the supervision of officials from the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Elections Committee conducted a balloting process to determine the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot.



Here is the order in which the contestants will be listed on the ballot:



1. Ken Ohene Agyapong



2. Mahamudu Bawumia



3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto



4. Francis Addai-Nimoh





