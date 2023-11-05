NPP Primaries: No bribe was paid to delegates – Western North NPP

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: GNA

Samual Danso Abiam, the Western North Regional Research Officer of the New Patriotic Party, has refuted claims of bribing delegates to vote for a particular candidate in the Region.



“No money has been paid as bribes to delegates for them to vote for a particular candidate here in the region,” he said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he stated that delegates were rather given money to cater for their transportation (T&T) to and from their various voting centres.



“The money only came from the party headquarters to be shared with the delegates from the various polling stations,” Abiam said.



He commended the delegates and security personnel for ensuring a peaceful process.