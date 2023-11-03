NPP Primaries: Ken Agyapong is a walking contradiction, unfit to lead NPP – Frances Essiam

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frances Essiam, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communications team, has warned flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, against spreading falsehoods that could tarnish the party's reputation.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi Radio on November 2, 2023, Essiam expressed concerns that Agyapong's actions could hinder the party's ability to campaign effectively after the primaries.



According to her, Kennedy Agyapong has been disseminating unverified information and allegations that have the potential to harm the standing of the party.



She questioned Agyapong's motives, asking whether the same individuals he is leveling accusations against would be willing to campaign for him if he emerged as the party's flagbearer.



"The lies that you have been spreading about the party chairmen and constituency executives, you are destroying the grounds for us, which will make it difficult to campaign.



“In case you win, which you won't anyway, who do you expect to campaign for you? The same individuals you have referred to as 'fools'? Those of us who lost the 2022 election? The same government you have labeled a 'failed government'?



“If the government has failed, then why do you stand on a ticket of a failed government? It is a contradiction. I have never seen someone like this before. So, Kennedy Agyapong, my last words to you are that you are a walking contradiction and not fit for a party like the NPP,” she said.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



