NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond breaks silence on ‘betraying’ Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir Hammond, aliasK.T. Hammond, has addressed allegations that he betrayed his long-time friend Kennedy Agyapong to support Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in is constituency, Hammond clarified that he has never betrayed Agyapong.



The allegation was leveled by Agyapong's campaign chairman, Kwame Owusu in an intervoew on Accra-based Citi FM.



“Kennedy Agyapong is my brother; we have been together for a long, if you can remember we had a terrible situation here, he came to support us,” KT said.



Owusu had accused him of betraying Kennedy by supporting Bawumia's bid to lead the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) as flagbearer election, stating that KT and another MP were psychologically intimidated.



K.T Hammond who doubles as the Minister of Trade and Industry explained that himself and Kennedy Agyapong initially declared support for Bawumia before Agyapong expressed interest in joining the race.



Hammond emphasized his relationship with Agyapong, stating that they have even held meetings in his office where Agyapong sought advice.



In support of his position, he revealed that Agyapong had called him to dismiss the claims made by Kwame Owusu.



"Owusu went about telling people that I am psychologically intimidated, if you look at me, can someone intimidate me in this country?



"Ken and I were supporting Bawumia initially, all of us were supporting him, and I am telling you today. So, he came to tell me that he wanted to stand, and I asked him if he was okay because we are supporting Dr. Bawumia, so why the sudden change?" he asked.



He continued: “So, if I didn’t come out to support him, why should I campaign against Kennedy Agyapong? The two of us went to Bawumia’s camp together before he decided to contest, so why should I campaign against him? Instead of Kwame Owusu sympathizing with me, just listen to the things that he was saying.



"Ken called me in the evening that I should ignore Kwame Owusu’s madness…he pleaded with me that Kwame Owusu didn’t know whatever he was saying. Ken used to come to my office in the evenings, and I would be advising him," he stressed.



After the November 4 vote, Dr Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates of the NPP to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest. His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%.



Speaking at an event to declare the vice president winner on Saturday night, Ken Agyapong promised to support Dr Bawumia’s campaign for the presidency.



“This is the only thing I’ve been preaching, and I must admit this election is fair and my grassroots have spoken; therefore, I accept the results in good faith," Mr Agyapong said moments after the results was announced.



He pledged his support to the flagbearer-elect to help defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and “break the eight.”



“So, party members we should put everything behind us and let’s unite this party..., I believe we can break the eight and that’s what I’ve been preaching,” he added.





I get emotional ???? watching my MP for Adansi Asokwa talking. Tell me the sense he’s making or a point he’s making. this man never complete a sentence.He’s a big time sell out. @honkenagy helped him won his 2020 primaries vs a young man called Sammy but never campaigned for Ken. pic.twitter.com/N0tBlnkQTV — Adansi Mayor???????? (@Nanaoforipaaben) November 8, 2023

AM/SARA