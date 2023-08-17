NPP Primaries: I will not declare support for any candidate – Ga West MCE

Politics of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, has refused to publicly declare his support for any of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ten aspiring presidential candidates.



The MCE stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Frontline that he holds a public office and that it would be politically unwise for him to do so.



He told host Kwanema Agyapong that he is interested in rallying behind the person who will emerge as the NPP’s presidential candidate and represent it in 2024.



"I will not declare for any candidate,” he said. You heard what the President had to say. If the MPs have declared their support for a candidate, I am not one of them. As MCE, I am unable to declare a candidate. I am a unifier working to bring people from all political parties together, so I will not declare for anyone.



I have declared my support for all of the candidates, and when the five candidates are chosen for the main presidential primary, I will rally behind the candidate chosen by the party as the presidential candidate.