NPP Primaries: I will be surprised if Alan Kyerematen beats Kennedy Agyapong to second place – Ben Ephson

General News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Director of the Daily Dispatch newspaper and pollster, Ben Ephson, has revealed his analysis on the upcoming NPP flagbearer race, indicating that the competition has narrowed down to three individuals.



According to Ephson, "Vice President Dr Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen will be the top three in that order in the upcoming primaries."



Elaborating on his prediction, Ephson explained, "Alan Kyerematen is suffering from not going to parliament 15 years ago. The delegates in their early 20s and 30s were 15 years at the time, Kennedy has been an MP for 23 years, he has been moving around talking about the party, going to various conferences. I think that if Alan beats Kennedy to second place I will be very surprised."



Ephson further noted that, based on his research, Dr Bawumia, Mr Agyapong, and Mr Kyerematen were the candidates generating the most interest among delegates.

He added, "I am sure these three cumulatively will get about 80 or 85% of the total list, the rest will be shared among the others."



With eight candidates having filed their nominations to participate in the NPP's presidential primaries in November, Ephson's analysis suggests that the other contenders may not feature significantly in the elections. The remaining candidates include Boakye Agyarko, Dr Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyapong, and former MP Francis Addai Nimo.



The selection process involves approximately 1,000 super delegates who will determine the top five candidates. Subsequently, around 2,000 delegates will decide which of the top five will become the NPP flagbearer.



YNA/KPE