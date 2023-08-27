NPP Primaries: I saw Dr. Bawumia rejoicing with party's flag but senior member took it away from him – Pastor

Politics of Sunday, 27 August 2023

The General Overseer of the Paradise Way Chapel, Rev. Sunshine Anaba Adam has disclosed that in a vision, he saw Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia jubilating with the flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but somebody of a superior status in the party took it away from him.



According to the prophet, there is a spiritual direction that Dr. Bawumia should comply with in order to affirm his victory ahead of the NPP presidential primaries slated for November.



He admonished the vice president and his campaign team against complacency and urged them to work assiduously to hold onto the overwhelming victory recorded during the super delegates conference.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM on August 27, 2023, Rev. Sunshine Anaba Adam narrated how Dr. Bawumia could lose the slot to become the flagbearer of the NPP despite his convincing win.



“I saw Dr. Baumia lift up the [NPP] flag and rejoice with so many of the NPP delegates. But some of the seniors, like they call super delegates, wrestled with him and they took the flag from him. And I want to say this emphatically, that there is a direction that Dr. Bawumia has to do," he revealed



“I spoke to one of the ministers of state to call him and tell him if we can continue to seek God in that direction, trust me, you will hear that by the end of this election, you will hear him leading. But if he's not careful, if he and his people don't fight strongly, trust me, he will be on the winning side where everybody will know and think that he's winning. But by the time they count the result, somebody else will take it" the pastor added.



The General overseer of the Paradise Way Chapel further indicated that he did not see anything about Kennedy Agyapong but his endorsement will be crucial should there be a run-off between Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia in the presidential primaries.



“Don't forget the winning. If I'm honest with you today, there is a grace of, if you like, leadership in this time of our lives that has been also deposited in Kennedy Agyapong. Eventually what I saw was that any of them whose Kennedy will support that is Alan Cash or Bawumia were going to take it, but as for Kennedy himself, I did not get it,” he added.



Background



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference held on August 26, 2023.



Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent in the elections which took place on Saturday August 26, 2023.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot for the party’s presidential primaries with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections was Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



The Super Delegates Conference is aimed at reducing the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Ten candidates from the NPP participated in the race, with the objective of selecting five candidates who will proceed to another round of voting in November this year.



