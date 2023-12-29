NPP Primaries: Hawa Koomson has lost popularity, I’II defeat her by 90% – Contender

Politics of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The chairman of the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana, Kwaku Boateng, has expressed optimism that he will defeat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson, in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party in the Awutu Senya East constituency.



According to him, he will poll 90% of the total valid votes cast to defeat the Fisheries Minister.



Boateng, who is contesting for the first time, noted that delegates of the party have assured him that they will massively vote for him.



He was also confident of retaining the seat for the party he had elected as the parliamentary candidate.



He said the incumbent MP, Hawa Koomson, who is running for the fourth time, risks losing the seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress due to her dwindling popularity.



He has since submitted his nomination forms.

He seeks to focus on talent and youth development as part of his campaign strategy to tap into the potential of the youth in the constituency.



But Hawa Koomson, who has also filed her nomination, is confident of winning.

She has appealed to the delegates to massively vote for her.



According to her, she remains the best candidate to retain the seat for the NPP.