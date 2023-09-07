NPP Primaries: Executives employing tactics to rig for Bawumia – Kennedy Agyapong’s brother alleges

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Ralph Agyapong, brother and lawyer to Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has raised concerns about an alleged attempt by the party executives to tilt the upcoming NPP elections in favor of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on September 6, 2023, he expressed unease over what he alleged to be the party's plan to include Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers, and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) as party agents for specific candidates come November 4.



According to him, he believes that such a move could exert undue influence on voters, as these officials might pressure them to cast their ballots in favor of a particular candidate. He highlighted the risk of voter manipulation and called for a fair and transparent electoral process.



"We are picking up information that on November 4th, they want to allow chief executives, MCEs, and MPs to become agents for any candidates they want. Obviously, all of them will go and work for the vice president.



"What kind of signaling are you sending? Intimidation on the ground because if an MCE sees somebody coming to vote and gives him a warning that if you don't vote for this person, this will happen, will it be fair?"



He warned that a failure to address these concerns could result in the NPP losing its bid to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.



"The recent one that we went through, where these people weren't even part of it, look at what happened. And you want to bring this. Do you want to make the intimidation worse?”



He emphasized the need for the NPP to address the issues raised by Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful who recently resigned, citing intimidation among other concerns. He called for a more inclusive and open approach to party decision-making and urged the leadership to listen to the concerns of others.



"I am saying that if the party doesn't sit down and address things, 'breaking the eight' won't be possible because if someone writes a letter like this and the issues are not addressed, but you want to victimize the foot soldiers by bringing MPs and ministers to be agents."



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Afryie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







