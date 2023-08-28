NPP Primaries: Disregard any false information; I'm ready for the run-off – Boakye Agyarko

Politics of Monday, 28 August 2023

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has urged the general public to disregard claims that he has withdrawn from the run-off election in presidential primaries.



According to him, the reportage about his withdrawal is spurious hence it should be treated with the greatest contempt.



In a statement released on August 28, 2023, the former energy minister reiterated that he is fully ready and prepared for the upcoming run-off election between himself and Francis Addai-Nimo slated for September 2, 2023.



“My attention has been drawn to some false reports that I, Boakye Agyarko have withdrawn from the NPP presidential primaries.



“I have not made any such pronouncements with anyone or the media house, I am ready for the upcoming run-off scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023,” he stated.



Boakye Agyarko’s comment comes in reaction to reports that he will step down for Francis Addai-Nimo to occupy the fifth slot in the flagbearership race for the main special delegates congress on November 4, 2023.



Background



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled a runoff between former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko for Saturday, September 2.



Both candidates received nine ballots at Saturday, August 26's Super Delegates Conference, tying them for fifth place.



The party sought to elect five of ten candidates in the November 4 presidential primaries.



However, Mr. Addai-Nimoh and Mr. Agyarko could not be distinguished by the votes accumulated after Saturday's exercise.



Therefore, one candidate must be isolated from the other four in order to participate in the November primaries.



Rev. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, chairman of the NPP's Elections Committee, stated, "In any case, we crafted all of our regulations by considering all relevant possibilities."



Therefore, this is nothing novel.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto are the four candidates who have advanced to the next stage of the flagbearer selection process.



Read the statement below:







BS/OGB



