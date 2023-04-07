NPP Primaries: Contesting against Bawumia is a lost battle, find a place and sit - Annoh Dompreh

Politics of Friday, 7 April 2023

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh has said that competing against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party(NPP)'s flagbearership race is a lost battle.



According to the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, the contestants should not contest just for the sake of it as they know they cannot beat the vice president.



He stated unequivocally that all of the candidates who desire to lead the party for the national election in 2024 are fighting a lost battle.



"We are pleading with NPP members who have expressed their intention of contesting for the flagbearer that democracy is regulated everywhere. Not just because you want to contest, even if you know you will lose, you still go ahead and contest. Find a place to sit and support Bawumia. It's not a losing battle, it's a lost battle," he said during the commissioning of the new AstroTurf at Ahwerease Darmang in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.



He also asserted that he will not renounce his support for Bawumia, even if it means losing his position as majority whip.



"...To NPP, I have said this and I will say it again. You can decide to remove me as the chief whip, I will continue to support the vice president. We have seen vice presidents come and go but this vice president is unique."



The NPP has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 4, 2023.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



