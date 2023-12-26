NPP Primaries: Candidacy being offered to the highest bidders – Diaspora member

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

The ruling New Patriotic Party has rejected accusations that some national executives of the party are undermining the electoral processes in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.



The reaction from the party comes after a member of the party Dr Victor Kwasi Amandu in a post accused some national executives of undermining the electoral process.



Dr. Amandu had asserted that the parliamentary primaries has been monitored and the highest bidders are those winning the primaries.



Dr. Amandu who is a member of the diaspora branch of the party said if “There are reports that some national officers of the NPP, including the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, have engaged in activities undermining the electoral process, with accusations of gross display of arrogance and seats being essentially declared “for sale.”



“Such developments have dire implications for the democratic processes within the political landscape of the NPP, especially as the party aims to break the eight-year governance cycle. While it’s crucial to approach such claims with discernment, the gravity of the accusations demands a thorough investigation and caution from the National Executive Committee and National Council,” he wrote.



But Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Asiedu Kokuro described the allegations as false.



“It is not true, those claims are false, it is somebody’s conjecture,” he told Starr News.