NPP Primaries: CPP’s Abdul Malik predicts victory for Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: GNA

Abdul Malik Jeleel, the Deputy National Communications Director of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has predicted victory for Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries.



In his view, the Vice President would, however, be given a “real test” in the 2024 presidential election.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Jeleel said economic hardships; unfilled promises, and high public debt among other factors could hinder the chances of Bawumia in next year’s presidential election.



About 200,000 delegates of the NPP are expected to vote in the Party’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect a flag bearer for the NPP in the 2024 General Election.



The presidential aspirants are; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament MP for Mampong, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Jeleel said his assessment of events leading to the NPP’s presidential race suggested that many delegates were in favour of Dr Bawumia.



“Dr Bawumia’s nod to lead the Party after His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started just after his incredible performance during the 2013 election petition followed by series of economic lectures, which earned him as luminary in development economics in the eyes of the Ghanaian intellectual community,” he said.



Jeleel added: “There is a clear-cut indication that the minds of most party delegates are already made for him (Bawumia) to lead the Party in 2024 elections.



He observed that though Kennedy Agyapong had endeared himself with the NPP’s grassroots, his decision to join the race “came very late”.



Jeleel urged the NPP’s delegates to uphold the principles and values of democracy and abstain from practices that could undermine the integrity of the elections and the country’s democracy.