NPP Primaries: Bawumia will win; Ken has no chance – Nigel Gaisie

Politics of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is going to be the next flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime shared on Facebook on October 26, 2023, Nigel Gaisie said that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, a contender in the flagbearership race, has no chance of winning.



He added that one of the reasons Ken would not win was because of his attack on pastors, including himself.



“I saw that Bawumia would win. Prophetically, it was for Alan, but they twisted his hands… and I saw that Bawumia would take it, so Bawumia would win.



“…if not for what Kennedy Agyapong did to some of us, he stood a very good chance, but he has messed it up. And I think that when he is alone on his pillow, he will regret some of these regrettable regrets. If not, he is a fine man; very, very fine man,” he said.



He added, “Even for my sake alone, there is no way God would honour him. Some of us have convenants before God. Some of us serve God; some of us have worked with God, and you attack me; attack me; it is unfortunate”.



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/SEA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.