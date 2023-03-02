NPP Primaries: Bawumia is wasting his time – Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei

Politics of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would break the 8-year jinx and win the 2024 presidential election but not with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei said the Vice President is wasting his time and resources because he would not win the NPP primaries.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he prophesied that the NPP would select a running mate from the Volta Region, which would help the party win.



"The NPP will break the 8. But they would do so without Dr Bawumia. As for Bawumia, he is wasting his time. The party would choose a running mate from the Volta Region.”



"Bawumia wants to succeed Nana Addo. But will fail. The delegates will vote for somebody else. The person will then choose a running mate from the Volta Region, and then they will break the 8.”