NPP Primaries: Alan’s withdrawal might be the end of his political career – Lecturer

Dr. E.T Amanor Lartey, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has stated that former minister of Trade and Industry and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the race might be the end of his political journey.



Reacting to Alan's decision to pull out from the NPP primaries in an interview on Oyerepa TV on September 7, 2023, Dr. Amanor Lartey emphasized that Kyerematen's aspiration to become Ghana's president might have reached a decisive turning point.



"I'm not been a prophet of doom, but this might be the end of his political career, effectively I don’t see him becoming the president of Ghana.”



He explained that Alan's popularity peaked in 2008, a time when he could not secure victory in the presidential race.



He argued that over the years, Kyerematen's popularity has faded out, making it increasingly unlikely for him to attain the presidency.



He elaborated, "When you consider the current competition among NPP candidates, it is doubtful that he would have won the primaries. His withdrawal, though a strategic move, may have repercussions for his political future, and I have reservations about his chances of securing victory in any future presidential race."



Alan Kyerematen, announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.



Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.



