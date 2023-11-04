You are here: HomeNews2023 11 04Article 1875047

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP Presidetial Primaries: Watch how Nana Addo arrived at part HQ to cast his vote

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo casting his vote at the NPP headquaters play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo casting his vote at the NPP headquaters

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, made an appearance at the party's headquarters in Accra to cast his vote.

The president's convoy, arriving at the headquarters, was accompanied by a team of security personnel.

On arrival, President Akufo-Addo warmly greeted and exchanged pleasantries with party supporters who had gathered at the headquarters.

He was received by the Chairman of the Presidential Primaries Committee, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Following protocol, President Akufo-Addo then moved forward to engage in the voting process, directed by party officials overseeing the primaries.

The ongoing presidential primaries is taking place across the country, aiming to elect the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Approximately 204,144 delegates are expected to cast their votes in these crucial elections that will determine the NPP's candidate for the upcoming national polls.

Know all the voting centres for the NPP primaries

Ashanti Region - Nhyiaeso

Ahafo Region- Asutifi South

Bono Region - Sunyani West

Bono East Region- Nkoranza South

Central Region - Cape Coast South

Eastern Region - New Juaben South

Greater Accra - Korle Klottey

North East Region- Nalerigu Gambaga

Northern Region - Tamale North

Oti Region - Krachie East

Volta Region - Ho West

Savanna Region - Salaga South

Upper East - Navrongo Central



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

WN/OGB