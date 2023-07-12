NPP Presidential Race: Bawumia is the establishment candidate – Boakye Agyarko

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko has said that he and the rest of the contenders have accepted that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has the support of the government and the NPP establishment in the flagbearership race.



He, however, indicated that the fact that the vice president has the support of the government and the NPP leadership does not mean that he would win the flagbearership race.



“I won’t run away from it; the establishment candidate is the vice president. It could be an advantage.



“But you see incumbencies have advantages and disadvantages. It depends on the propensity of the height you attach to it,” he explained in an interview on Citi TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Agyarko, a former minister for energy, disclosed that eight of the NPP presidential hopefuls including himself are in constant communication and there is this feeling of it not being the turn of Bawumia to lead the party.



So far, ten people in the NPP have filed nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.



