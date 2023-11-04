You are here: HomeNews2023 11 04Article 1875080

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

NPP Presidential Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong floors Bawumia in Ayawaso West

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong play videoAssin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong got one over Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Ayawaso West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Kennedy Agyapong won the constituency with 535 votes with Bawumia polling 441 votes.

Addai Nimoh got three votes while Afriyie Akoto had just one person voting for him.

As confirmed by the Electoral Commission, there were five spoilt ballots.

Watch the declaration below




