NPP Presidential Primaries: A breakdown of Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia’s results in all regions

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, went to the polls to elect a flagbearer to lead the party for the upcoming 2024 general election.
The battle for flagbearership was a four-horse race between, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former agric minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.
At the close of polls, Dr. Bawumia secured a landslide victory, acquiring 61.43% of the total votes, followed by Kennedy Agyapong who also had 37.41%. At the regional level, Dr. Bawumia won 14 regions, while Ken Agyapong won two regions - the Central and Volta regions.
Here are the results from all the 16 regions for both Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia.
Ashanti region
Kennedy Agyapong – 11,390
Bawumia – 22,205
Eastern region
Kennedy Agyapong – 6,794
Bawumia – 13,387
Central region
Kennedy Agyapong – 10,828
Bawumia – 6,159
Western region
Kennedy Agyapong – 4,899
Bawumia – 7,465
Western North region
Kennedy Agyapong – 2,354
Bawumia – 3,386
Upper East region
Kennedy Agyapong – 2,111
Bawumia – 5,218
Upper West region
Kennedy Agyapong – 1,084
Bawumia – 4,878
Savannah region
Kennedy Agyapong – 1,028
Bawumia – 2,603
Oti region
Kennedy Agyapong – 1,311
Bawumia – 3,591
Bono region
Kennedy Agyapong – 2,326
Bawumia – 3,977
Bono East region
Kennedy Agyapong – 1,548
Bawumia – 5,434
Ahafo region
Kennedy Agyapong – 1,040
Bawumia – 2,985
Volta region
Kennedy Agyapong – 5,850
Bawumia – 4,984
North East region
Kennedy Agyapong – 23
Bawumia – 3,444
Northern region
Kennedy Agyapong – 1,995
Bawumia – 9,238
Greater Accra region
Kennedy Agyapong – 17,282
Bawumia – 19,002
