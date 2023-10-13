NPP Presidential Election: We’ll produce credible voter register – Committee

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Presidential Elections Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it remains resolute in its commitment to not only produce an accurate and credible voter register but also to guarantee that the electoral process is conducted in a manner that is equitable, transparent, and free from bias.



According to the Committee, in line with this commitment, it encourages and welcomes input from all party members as well as other interested persons.



The Committee in a statement clarified that the Provisional Voters Register has been shared with all aspirants ahead of the Presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023.



“This measure has been undertaken to enable aspirants and other concerned individuals to verify and identify any errors that require correction. Also, it is intended to provide ample opportunity for those individuals whose names may have been inadvertently omitted, repeated and/or wrongly included to draw attention for correction,” the statement signed by the Secretary to the Committe, William Yamoah said.



It added: “Similarly, it allows key stakeholders and aspirants the opportunity to object to names which erroneously might have been included, omitted or duplicated. We acknowledge that issues pertaining to Voter Registers have been a historical point of contention in political party elections.”



The statement stressed “It is rather unfortunate for anyone to insinuate that certain individuals are scheming to either remove from or insert names into the Voter Register.”



It further encouraged all stakeholders to submit their concerns, contributions, and observations to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee at the NPP Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra, or via telephone at 0540466684.