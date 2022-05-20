NPP Polls: Wontumi will lose – Ben Ephson predicts

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Pollster, Ben Ephson, has predicted the incumbent Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako,also known as Chairman Wontumi in the upcoming elections of the governing party to pick regional executives.



This he says is due to the challenges the party is facing as things are not going on well within the party.



“I think Wontumi will lose. After the first term, things were not going well within the party. We are doing some work there because I am writing a book, my 7th book on elections, part of it is towards the NPP’s flagbearership.



“The party being thrown out of rented premise was the last straw, they felt very embarrassed. The NDC in the Ashanti region has been teasing them that Wontumi says he has so many thousands of cedis and you have not been able to even build. I will be very surprised if Wontumi wins.” 3news quoted Ben Ephson.



But Chairman Wontumi believes he will win the election as he has served the party well.



Speaking to journalists after his vetting in Kumasi on Thursday, May 19, he said he was able to gain more votes for the NPP in the past 8 years.



He said “Since 1992 to 2016 the elections have been different or every 8 years, elections change so the 2016 it was about 2.2million people who voted in Ashanti region

“We have increased the votes in Ashanti region since I became the chairman by God’s grace. We have another strategy to break the 8.”