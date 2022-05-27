NPP Polls: Wontumi should’ve been disqualified at vetting – Regional Chair hopeful

Politics of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Contender for the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairmanship, Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah believes the incumbent, Chairman Wontumi should not have been given the go ahead to contest for a third time as party chair.



The contest for the Ashanti Regional chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is gaining momentum with the vetting of the five aspiring candidates.



Although there are other positions at stake in the upcoming regional delegates conference, the one that is being fiercely contested is the regional chairmanship. The contenders who sailed through vetting are the incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who is gunning for a third term; a former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA); a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi; a former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Robert Asare-Bediako, popularly known as Chairman Asare-Bediako, and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.



According to him, the failure of Wontumi to provide the party with an office in the region should have been grounds for his disqualification.



“We don’t have a regional office because we have a leader who wants to operate from his house. He believes if a regional office is opened, he will be forced to operate from there and he doesn’t want that,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah described Wontumi as having failed the party in the Ashanti region and must be ashamed of himself. “A chairman who has been in power for 8 years and in government for 6 years but cannot boast of a regional office must bow down his head in shame. This alone disqualifies him as a chairman and to be honest he shouldn’t have sailed through vetting.”



The politician bragged that within two years of being elected into office, he will mobilize Gh₵5 million in a week to erect an ultramodern office complex for the region.