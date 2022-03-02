NPP Polls: Our internal elections shouldn't be do or die affairs - Former MCE

Politics of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku

Frank Okpenyen, the immediate past Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has urged the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to see themselves as one family to avoid violence during their internal elections.



Commenting on the ongoing internal elections, Frank Okpenyen emphasized that, "I am highly optimistic that you have prepared yourselves very well to meet the task ahead of you. It is my prayer and hope that the good Lord will let his favor and strength shine upon you".



He called on all the contestants to unite and cooperate after the contest, saying that the contest is an internal one and that should not see it as a do and die affair and that the task ahead of them in the area was to work assiduously to wrestle the Parliamentary seat from the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (NPP) of Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency.



Frank Okpenyen who has been working to rebuild the broken structure of the NPP in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency since he was exited as the MCE of the area stated that, he believes in cooperation after competition saying that he has always maintained the belief that there is cooperation after the competition.



In this regard, he called on the rank and file of the NPP in the area to work in that same spirit and see themselves as winners with equal stakes and roles towards victory in the 2024 general elections.



This comes after, he helped some of the aspiring candidates of the polling station executives elections in Axim to collect their nomination forms and filed for the contest.



The former MCE further went on to commend all volunteers serving the interest of the NPP.



According to him, he believes that all patriots who aspire to serve the party and have put themselves up as volunteers for various positions are already winners and thus deserve recognition.



The former MCE then encouraged the electorates to elect hard-working and selfless executives who would give off their best for the success of the party.



He indicated that "I offer my very best wishes and support to all contestants even as we all commit to uphold the values of our great New Patriotic Party and uphold the elephant as our winning symbol".



He stressed that "May we come out stronger, more united, and motivated to break the eight, adding that "With unity and common purpose, we shall win together and build a prosperous Ghana, creating equal opportunity for all".