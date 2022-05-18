NPP Polls: Incumbent Western regional chairman runs unopposed

Politics of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The incumbent New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman of the Western Region, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah has been declared by the Election Committee to run as a sole candidate in the upcoming regional elections.



By the close of nomination on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, it has been confirmed that the incumbent Chairman was the only candidate who was able to submit his nomination forms to the Election Committee.



Per the practice, the incumbent Chairman will be acclaimed by the party delegates during the Regional Conference.



However, Western Regional Executive Elections have been slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022.



Mr. Francis Ndede Siah became the Regional Chairman for the NPP in the Western Region in 2018.



Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination forms, Mr. Francis Ndede Siah gave thanks to Almighty God for the favour.



He also thanked the rank and file of the party for rallying behind him since 2018.



"In fact, today I'm very very happy, I thank Almighty God for this favor and I also thank my party members for rallying behind me since 2018, they have seen that I have done extremely well for the party in the Region that is why nobody picked nomination forms to contest me," he expressed his satisfaction.



Mr. Francis Ndede Siah said the opportunity given to him was unprecedented in the party's history in the Western Region.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to pledge to work with everybody in the party to ensure that the party wins more parliamentary seats in the Western Region in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



"I want to use this opportunity to assure my party members that I will continue to work with them and make sure that we win more Parliamentary seats for the party come 2024 and also increase the presidential votes for the party," he said.



He also used the opportunity and urged party members to rally behind President Akufo-Addo-led government to develop Western Region.



He applauded President Akufo-Addo for establishing so many factories in Western Region which according to him, have created jobs for so many youth in the region.



"In fact, President Akufo-Addo has done so many projects for Western Region and he is still doing more, right now the President is constructing Naval Base in Jomoro, he is constructing Tarkwa to Takoradi road, he has constructed Kwame Nkrumah's road in Ellembelle District, every District in Western Region is benefiting from Akufo-Addo government and we have to rally behind him to do more for us," he stated.



He ended his speech by cautioning other candidates and their supporters to be measured in their campaign messages.



Some party members have described Mr. Ndede Siah as the best Western Regional Chairman for the party since 1992 and said he deserves to run unopposed.