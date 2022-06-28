NPP Polls: I will be firm and fair – Abankwa-Yeboah

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, has pledged fairness and equity in the party when elected into office.



The politician promised to be a firm and fair chairman who will ensure all factions in the party are united under the overall objective of the NPP.



“I am pleading with delegates to vote me into power as I will be a firm and fair chairman. I will be fair to all party faithful and have a listening ear for all. I will bring every single member of the NPP together as one and I will discipline with love,” he stated.



The politician promised to unite the party under one umbrella for the achievement of the agenda 2024. He promised to be faithful to all delegates and contributors to his success and that of the party come election 2024.



“If I am given the opportunity, I will make sure those who contribute to the success of the party get all they deserve,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



With the party’s internal election to select national delegates at hand, he urged all contenders for the various portfolios to be decorous as he believes “the NPP needs the hope and inspiration to move forward.”



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the confirmed list of national executive aspirants who will be battling it out on July 15-17, 2022, to assume management roles in the party into the 2024 elections.



A press release issued by the party indicated that the listed candidates were deemed qualified to contest in the polls after their documents were interrogated and assessed extensively by the National Elections Committee of the party.



Per the list, eight persons are contesting for the position of Chairperson.



Six persons, including the incumbent, John Boadu are contesting for the position of General Secretary.



Per the release, more than 40 aspirants are seeking to take up eight roles in the party.