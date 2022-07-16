NPP Polls: ‘I gave delegates T&T but my opponents are bribing them’ – Asabee alleges

Politics of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, a candidate for the chairmanship slot ahead of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) annual delegates’ conference elections is alleging that his opponents are bribing delegates.



Asabee, as he is affectionately called, however failed to name the candidates involved in the illegality during a media interview.



“I know them, they also know themselves so i will not mention names,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Mr. Boateng as saying.



Asabee further disclosed that he has given the delegates money to cater for their travel and transport (T&T).



“I only gave them T&T,” he said.



Nearly 6,000 delegates have converged at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect new officers to stir the affairs of the governing party.



At least 47 candidates are contesting various slots in a keenly contested election.







