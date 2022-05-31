NPP Polls: Ellembelle NPP incumbent chairman defeated

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Mr. Samuel Akainyah known in Ghana's political space as Chairman Atito has lost his seat as the Constituency Chairman for Ellembelle New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region to his incumbent First Vice Chairman, Mr. Sampson Ndoli.



The Ellembelle NPP Constituency Executive Elections which were supposed to have taken place on Monday, May 2, 2022, delayed due to a court injunction placed on it by some aggrieved polling station executives of Asasetre Zongo.



These aggrieved polling station executives went to Sekondi High Court to seek justice after the Elections Committee failed to conduct election in their two polling stations.



On Thursday, May 26, 2022, through some interventions, the aggrieved executives went to the court to withdraw their injunction to pave way for the Constituency Elections to take place the following day before the Western Regional Executive Elections.



At the end of Constituency Executive Elections held at Karela United's sports stadium at Aiyinasi on Friday, May 27, 2022, Mr. Samuel Akainyah lost his Chairmanship position by polling 345 votes to Sampson Ndoli who polled 448 votes and Mr. Joseph Apor Adjei alias BOIN also managed to get 11 votes.



Mr. Samuel Akainyah became the Constituency Chairman for Ellembelle NPP in 2010.



Speaking to the media after his defeat on Monday, May 30, 2022, Mr. Samuel Akainyah gave thanks to the rank and file of the Ellembelle NPP for supporting him to be their Chairman since 2010.



"I will thank all my party members for rallying behind me since 2010 as their Constituency Chairman, since I became Chairman, the party members have supported me to perform my task, I have done my part," he stated.



He took the opportunity to debunk some reports, saying, "let me use this platform to refute some lies making rounds in the constituency that I collapsed immediately after the elections, I want to put on record that I didn't collapse after the elections, I have been strong since my defeat, I'm a strong man, I have been the longest Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman so my defeat is not a big problem."



He assured his teeming aggrieved delegates and supporters that he would continue to fight for their well-being.



"My vision was to use my Chairmanship position to fight for permanent jobs for other party members who didn't benefit from my lobbying skills from 2017 to 2022, I'm not longer Ellembelle NPP’s Constituency Chairman but I will continue to fight for them to get permanent jobs, still my party is in government so still I have links so they shouldn't cry at all," he said.



He also seized the opportunity to appeal to the newly elected Constituency Chairman to unite the party toward 2024 general elections.



Read below the confirmed results of the NPP Ellembelle 2022 Constituency Elections



NAMES OF CONTESTANTS and POSITIONS OF CONTESTANTS



1. CHAIRMAN



1. SAMPSON NDOLI - 448



2. SAMUEL AKAINYAH - 345



3. JOSEPH APOR ADJEI - 11



2. 1ST VICE CHAIRMAN



1. COBBINAH JAMES = 449



2. ERZAH BRIGHT SANZAH = 346



3. QUARM ISAAC = 10



3. 2ND VICE CHAIRMAN



1. ANTHONY ACKAH = 431



2. KERMISEY PHILLIP NGETIA = 353



3. OTIS OBENG = 21



4. SECRETARY



1. FRANCIS APENI = 453



2. EVANS TANOEL ACKAH = 336



3. JOSEPH KABENLAH BUAH = 14



5. ASSISTANT SECRETARY



1. MARTIN ATIA = 430



2. IBRAHIM KASIM = 346



3. JOSEPH BUAH = 28



6. TREASURER



1. ERIC RANCE KWAME = 442



2. ACKAH JOHN = 345



3. FRANCIS ACQUAH = 10



7. ORGANIZER



1. NYAMEKEH KOJOE BISMARK = 429



2. ISAAC MENLAH = 349



3. JONATHAN NDA BUAH = 17



8. WOMEN ORGANISER



1. LYDIA EWUSIE = 427



2. RAHMATA SALIFU = 341



3. SOPHIA ONENG = 36



9. YOUTH ORGANIZER



1. DANIEL NTIAKOH ANDOH 431



2. OFORI PIOUS = 362



3. FELIX MEAH = 16



10. NASARA COORDINATOR



1. ABDULAI AYEBIALA = 433



2. MUSAH AYA KARIM = 357



3. YUNUSU EBRAHIM = 18