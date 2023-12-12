NPP Parliamentary aspirants to pay GH¢78K each

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Each parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, is required to pay a total of GH¢78,000 for picking nomination forms, filing, and development fees in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries Election for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament.



A statement issued by the General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua-Frimpong on Monday, December 11, 2023, said, nominations open on December 20, 2023, and close on December 25, 2023.



Nomination forms will be sold at GH¢3000, with a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 and a non-refundable development fee of GH¢40,000.



However, Women, persons with disabilities, and youth will receive a 50% rebate on filing fees.



Aspiring candidates denied access to Nomination Forms at the Constituency level can purchase them at the Regional Secretariat or download them from the party’s website.



The Extraordinary Constituency Delegates’ Conference is scheduled for January 27, 2024, and an Appeals Committee will address appeals from disqualified aspirants from January 10 to January 12, 2024.



The deadline for appeals submission is January 9, 2024.



According to the party, detailed rules and regulations will accompany the Nomination Forms, emphasizing the Party’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent Parliamentary Primaries.