NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong to sponsor his brother to unseat Bantama MP - Report

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeated presidential candidate in the just-ended primaries, is preparing to sponsor some Members of Parliament within the Majority group who openly campaigned for his candidature.



According to sources within the Parliamentary Majority, the unconventional politician and his backers have reportedly set aside $10 million for the project in question.



The MP is also preparing some figures in the party to unseat some of the MPs who openly campaigned against him.



Starting with the Bantama Constituency, the agenda directly targets Francis Asenso Boakye, the current member of parliament, in anticipation of the parliamentary primary in February 2024.



Bantama Constituency Parliamentary Primary



Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong’s biological brother and his Bantama constituency campaign leader has already declared his intention to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries.



The announcement has thrown the Bantama Constituents into a state of jubilation, particularly among delegates whose names were allegedly removed from the party’s constituency album during the compilation process for polling station and constituency executives’ elections.



About 400 delegates who lost their voting rights during the compilation process have pointed accusing fingers at the minister of Work and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye with the support of some regional executives of the party in the Ashanti region to protect some Members of Parliament in the party’s parliamentary primaries.



One will think after the alleged removal of about 400 delegates from the Album the incumbent Member of Parliament was in the full clutches of the delegates in the constituency.



However, the outcome of the NPP’s Presidential primary results proved the MP who promised to give then-candidate President Dr. Bawumia about 80% failed in the agenda.



The question many are asking in Kumasi is “Can Francis Asenso Boakye break the Bantama constituency track record of changing members of parliament every 4 years ?"



Certainly, time will tell remains the silent answer.