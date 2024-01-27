NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Deputy health minister loses Weija-Gbawe seat

General News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

The Deputy Minister of Health and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, has lost her seat to her contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.



According to a JoyNews report, Jerry Ahmed who contested Tina Mensah has won the elections with a landslide victory to represent the Weija-Gbawe constituency on the ticket of the NPP in the upcoming general elections.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb, Jerry Ahmed thanked God for the victory and called on his contender, Tina Mensah, to join him for the NPP to break the 8.



“I just want to thank God for making this a reality and most importantly, I thank every polling station executive who contributed to this success. It is important that she [Tina Mensah] has to be on board and it will take me to get her to do that for the party [NPP] to break the 8,” he said.



The official results are yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission which would detail the exact number of votes he won the elections with.



The NPP parliamentary primaries were held on January 27, 2023, to elect candidates for the general elections.



The primaries were held across the country, except for constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs or where the party lost in the 2020 elections.



