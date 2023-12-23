NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Adansi Asokwa boils with tension over alleged denials, scheme to protect KT Hammond

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

The Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region is currently boiling with tension over the alleged unfair treatment of some parliamentary aspirants.



This follows an alleged scheme by the constituency chairman, Kwame Owusu, and the constituency secretary, to deny others the right to pick nomination forms to contest in the NPP parliamentary race.



Some supporters of the various aspirants who joined their respective aspirants to the party office expressed bitterness over the development.



According to most of them, the refusal by the constituency executives to release the forms was a clear scheme to protect the incumbent MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond.



"As we speak with you, the constituency office still remains locked with the forms inside whilst both the chairman and the secretary have been refusing to pick calls,” one party supporter who gave his name as Asare said.



As of the time of filing this report, the constituency has since been boiling with lots of extreme agitation with most of the peeved expressing displeasure.



Some supporters were not happy with the ongoing situation and said, if the issue remains this way, it is likely to blow up huge confusion and cause open conflict between the party executives and the supporters of the aspirants.



Some angry party faithful also accused the constituency Chairman, Kwame Owusu, of pushing an agenda to allow current MP K.T. Hammond, to go unopposed.



They said the only thing they wanted was fair treatment in the primaries.



Meanwhile, some polling station executives who spoke to the reporter on the issue called on the Regional and the National Executive Council of the party to call the constituency chairman and his secretary to order as they anticipate their conduct will push the party to lose the seat to the opposition NDC.



Polling station executives have further issued a warning to chairman Kwame Owusu, and the constituency secretary Awuni, that the constituency risks repeating the unfortunate incident in 2020 that resulted in blows following the constituency secretary's refusal to accept the forms of the then aspirant Samuel Binfo.



As such, they are sending a warning to the constituency executives that if they do not want a repeat of that incident, they should be free and fair to all aspirants and allow all of them to pick the forms as directed by the party.



"Any attempt to impose K.T. Hammond on us will be strongly resisted. We are also warning that the chairman and his secretary desist from this autocratic form of leadership to allow peace in the constituency, " they said,



According to the source, three aspirants including Dr. Enoch Acheampong, Samuel Binfo, and Kwabena Asamoah who is the deputy chief executive in charge of finance and administration at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, among others, were all denied access to the party office, in their quest to pick nomination forms. While some of the aspirants personally went to the office for the nomination forms, others were represented.



It could be recalled that some aggrieved party supporters stormed the constituency office to register their displeasure over an alleged summon and intimidation of Kwabena Asamoah for donating to some constituents.