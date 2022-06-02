NPP North East Regional Chairman declares support for Dr. Bawumia, asks all newly elected executives to also do same

Politics of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The two-time consecutive North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Fuseini Nurudeen a.k.a Chairman Nuru, after pulling 71 votes out of the 145 valid votes cast to retain him as the Regional Chairman for the second time has urged all the newly elected executives for the just-ended constituency and Regional level elections in the North East Regional to support the ambition of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the flag bearer of the party.



Chairman Nuru was in the race with his previous contestants in the 2019 Regional branch elections of the NPP and was on the ballot paper with the same contestants in the just-ended regional elections.



The Regional delegates conference was held at the Nalerigu Senior High School in the East Mamprusi Municipality.



His contenders, Seidu Shani Mohammed pulled 24 votes, and Akamara Henry Bawa also obtained 50 votes out of the 145 valid votes cast.



146 delegates franchised their votes but one rejected vote was detected.



Speaking after the newly elected executives were sworn in, Chairman Nuru said his win is not a win to celebrate but to support the current Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the flag bearer of the NPP in the 2024 national elections.



"This victory is not a victory for me to celebrate, it is a victory for Bawumia as the flag bearer for the 2024 elections. To be honest, Bawumia is my political godfather, I have declared my support for him. They say I shouldn't declare but I am declaring today. Today, I am the Regional Chairman for the second time and it is a task for me to support the Vice President to become the flag bearer of the party in 2024," Chairman Nuru said.



He also implored all the newly elected executives in the North East Region to rally behind the Vice President to give him an overwhelming victory.



"All the executives, the agenda is for Bawumia to win. Our win is for Bawumia, let's rally behind him.

North East Region is for Bawumia today it is for Bawumia tomorrow. It is another task for me, we should make sure that we win the rest of the two orphan constituencies that the NDC is holding then 2024, we should get the agenda 6 over 6," he added.



The elections in the Region were keenly contested with all the incumbent executives being retained except the treasurer position and women's organizer which only received new faces to serve the party for the next four years.



The Regional delegate's conference ended peacefully over the weekends without any mishappenings.