NPP National Executive polls will be won by highest bidders - Amoako Baah

Politics of Saturday, 25 June 2022

NPP prepares for Annual National Delegates Conference



Party releases timetable



Polls come off from July 15th to 17th



Political Scientist and member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has lamented the spate of monetization in the governing party.



The former Head of Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, in an interview on Akoma FM stressed that the party's upcoming national executive polls will be determined by who pays delegates more.



Amoako Baah grounded his view point on recent regional elections where according to him, money turned out to be the major factor instead of competence.



“I am of the view that the NPP (national) elections will just be another business as usual where the highest bidder will win.



“I am basing my premise on the just ended regional elections where thousands of Cedis were shared among delegates to influence their decisions, so this will be no different,” he stressed.



He further lamented that the electoral college is the bedrock of corruption in partisan activities as a country, a 3news.com report added.



He has subsequently asked that widespread electoral reforms be carried out by the party to allow all card-bearing members in good standing to vote. This, he believes will drastically cut down the incidence of monetization of the voting process.



The party, weeks back, released its timetable and rules and regulations for the conduct of the election of National Officers on the back of approval of same by the party’s National Council at its meeting on May 12, 2022.



A document released and signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, indicated that the rules and regulations for the elections are in line with Article 18 of the NPP’s constitution which provides guidelines for the operations of the party at all levels.



The NPP’s Annual National Delegates Conference is scheduled to come off from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th of July, 2022, across the country.



“Pursuant to Section17(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, which provides that the election of National, Regional and Constituency Officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Electoral Commission, the National Elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana,” parts of the statement read.



The elections will also be superintended over by a 9-member National Elections Committee chaired by Peter Manu.



In Accra, the National Delegates Conference will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



