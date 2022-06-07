You are here: HomeNews2022 06 07Article 1555259

Politics of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NPP National Executive polls: Nominations open on Wednesday

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his party flag Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his party flag

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8th open nominations for persons seeking to contest for the national executive positions in the party.

Per the directive issued by the party, interested persons who want to contest the national chairmanship position would pay GH¢20,000 for nomination forms, while those interested in the Vice positions will be paying GH¢15,000.

Nomination forms for the General Secretary position go for GH¢10,000 while all other positions go for GH¢8,000.

According to the party, the vetting of aspirants will begin on June 17th and end on June 20th.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment